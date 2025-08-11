APTN is sharing this press release on behalf of the World Indigenous Broadcasters Network (WIBN)

Auckland, NZ — The World Indigenous Broadcasters Network (WIBN) has opened its 2025 conference in Taipei, Taiwan. The event, hosted by Taiwan Indigenous Television (TITV), brings together Indigenous media leaders from Aotearoa New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Norway, Taiwan, the Pacific and other regions.

The conference runs from 12 to 19 August and marks the 20th anniversary of TITV, one of the world’s leading Indigenous broadcasters. Since its launch, TITV has played a vital role in connecting Indigenous voices across Taiwan and internationally.

“This gathering is a powerful expression of global Indigenous leadership,” said Shane Taurima, WIBN Chair and Chief Executive of Whakaata Māori. “Together, we are building a future shaped by our stories, grounded in our languages, and guided by our worldviews. Our strength lies in how we lift each other and create new spaces for our communities to be seen, heard and valued.”

The conference programme includes strategy forums on international news sharing, executive panels on digital innovation and AI, and a full-day retreat to shape WIBN’s future direction. Cultural hosting and networking events will honour TITV’s two decades of leadership in Indigenous broadcasting.

Several new initiatives will be launched this week. A tiered membership model will support wider participation across regions. Updated licensing agreements will make content sharing easier. The network will also reaffirm its focus on Indigenous-led digital storytelling and platform innovation.

“We are honoured to welcome our Indigenous media partners in Taiwan,” said Alang Galavangang, Chief Executive of TITV. “Together, we bring forward our ancestral knowledge, contemporary storytelling, and collective vision. This is a moment of connection and progress.”

