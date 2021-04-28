Premieres on APTN Tuesday May 11, 2021

Adventures on Inuit Land will bring you to Northern Quebec (Nunavik) where Inuit have lived there for a very long time. The idea behind this series is to live modern adventures on this amazing land. Wild, harsh, challenging, dangerous, life threatening are words that can be used to describe the reality of adventuring on this out of the ordinary land. Users and adventurers should be prepared and careful every time they adventure on Inuit Land.