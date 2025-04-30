The global hit Canadian series is co-commissioned by CBC and Netflix in association with APTN,

and produced by Red Marrow Media and Northwood Entertainment

TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — APTN, CBC and Netflix have renewed NORTH OF NORTH for a second season. Series star Anna Lambe announced the renewal on social media tonight. This news comes on the heels of the comedy series’ successful first season launch on APTN, CBC and Netflix, having instantly captivated audiences in Canada and around the world.

NORTH OF NORTH stars Lambe (True Detective, Trickster, The Grizzlies) as Siaja, a young Inuk woman who dreams of reinventing herself in her tiny Arctic community of Ice Cove, a town where everybody knows your business. After a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage, Siaja finds herself navigating the unpredictable, and often hilarious, highs and lows that come with relationships, motherhood, a new job, and finding your way. Season One also features actors Maika Harper, Keira Belle Cooper, Kelly William, Braeden Clarke, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jay Ryan, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching and Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds.

The series first premiered in Canada on APTN and CBC in January 2025 and then globally on Netflix in April 2025. NORTH OF NORTH was the most-watched new series on CBC Gem since the launch of the streaming* Additionally, the comedy was one of the most-watched programs on CBC among the A25-54 demographic.** On APTN, NORTH OF NORTH was among the top-performing new scripted shows during the Winter 2025 season and the top new program on APTN lumi. Globally NORTH OF NORTH debuted at No. 9 on Netflix’s global top 10 for English-language television series the week of its Netflix release on April 10. The series also broke into Netflix’s top 10 in 27 countries.

An APTN, CBC and Netflix original series, NORTH OF NORTH is produced by Red Marrow Media and Northwood Entertainment. The series is created, executive produced and written by writer and producer Stacey Aglok MacDonald (Qanurli, The Grizzlies) and filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (Angry Inuk, The Grizzlies) of Red Marrow Media and executive produced by Miranda De Pencier of Northwood Entertainment (Anne with an E, Beginners, The Grizzlies).

Anya Adams (Yellowjackets, Ginny & Georgia), Susan Coyne (Mozart in the Jungle, Daisy Jones & The Six) and Garry Campbell (The Kids in the Hall, Less Than Kind) also executive produced the first season. For APTN, Adam Garnet Jones is Director of TV Content and Special Events, and Danelle Granger is Executive in charge of Development and Scripted Production. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports; Trish Williams is Executive Director, Scripted Content; Sandra Picheca is Director of Current Production, Comedy; and Mélanie Lê Phan is Executive in Charge of Production. For Netflix, Danielle Woodrow, Director, Content – Canada and Tara Woodbury, Director, Content – Canada.

*Source: Adobe Analytics, CBC Production, OTT Segment, Content Starts, On-demand Programs, 1/5-2/22/25.

**Source: Numeris TV Meter, Jan. 7 – Feb. 18, 2025, CBC Total, A25-54, Tues. 9-10p, Total Canada, AMA, generated by Instar.

-30-

About Red Marrow Media

Red Marrow Media is an Indigenous-owned production company based in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Co-founded by Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and Stacey Aglok MacDonald, Red Marrow is genre-promiscuous. We like surprising perspectives, twisted humour with heart, and breaking generational curses in order to be a little less f*cked up. We love to entertain, but we also want to connect and involve audiences in larger conversations.

About Northwood Entertainment

Founded by Miranda de Pencier, Northwood Entertainment is an independent film and television production company with a mission to create a thriving home for creators with singular voices to reach broad audiences. de Pencier’s producing credits include Beginners, Thanks For Sharing and Anne with an E. de Pencier made her feature film directorial debut with The Grizzlies, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and for which she was awarded the Director’s Guild of Canada Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Feature Film.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories to Canadian households through basic channel packages via two distinct HD channels: APTN (English and French language programming) and APTN Languages (Indigenous language programming). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Dëne Sųłıné, Dene Kǝdǝ́, Dene Zhatıé, Eastern Cree, Dinjii Zhuʼ Ginjik, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun and Tłı̨chǫ. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

