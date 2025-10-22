Toronto (Tkaronto), Ont. — The Indigenous Screen Office is pleased to announce the selected recipients of the APTN/CBC Early Stage Scripted Development Program for Indigenous Creators. Now in its fourth year, this program offers a unique opportunity for two emerging creators to work closely with APTN and CBC executives to help move their projects into development and ultimately, into the production phase.

The 2025-2026 selected projects are:

Talent (Comedy)

Creator: Janelle Wookey, Red River Métis

Location: Manitoba

Production Company: Wookey Films Inc.

The Resistance (Drama)

Creator: Ryan Atimoyoo, Cree

Location: British Columbia

Production Company: 14009894 Canada Inc.

The Early Stage Scripted Development Program runs from October 2025 to March 2026. The program will provide creators with custom tailored training and support such as creating a series bible, deepening character and story arcs, creating broadcaster relationships, building a team, pitching the project, preparing the budget and more.

– 30 –

For more information or to book an interview:

Jean-François D. O’Bomsawin

Director of Communications and Francophone Initiatives

[email protected]

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected charitable media company, APTN inspires audiences and shares authentic stories via three platforms: APTN (English and French channel), APTN Languages (Indigenous language channel) and APTN lumi (streaming service). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content three platforms.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Dehcho Dene Yati, Dënesųłıné (Chipewyan), Eastern Cree, Gwich’in, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun, Sahtu Got’ine Godi, and Tłı̨chǫ (Tlicho). We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Indigenous Screen Office

The Indigenous Screen Office is an independent national advocacy and funding organization serving First Nations, Inuit and Métis creators of screen content in Canada. The ISO’s mandate is to foster and support narrative sovereignty and cultural revitalization by increasing Indigenous storytelling on screens and promoting Indigenous values and participation across the sector.