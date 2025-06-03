The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television recently presented the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards, recognizing excellence in homegrown film, television and digital media. APTN was nominated in over 30 categories this year and is delighted to have been a broadcaster for five of the winning programs. The network is particularly proud to have won for the APTN lumi Original Indigenous Art Adventures, a children’s show hosted by Cree artist Lance Cardinal. Congratulations to all the winners, most notably the following APTN programs:

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series: Indigenous Art Adventures

Best Direction, Drama Series: Bones of Crows

Best Picture Editing, Drama: Bones of Crows

Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary: Wilfred Buck

Canada Media Fund Kids’ Choice Award: Warrior Up!

For the complete list of winners, visit the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards website.

– 30 –

Media Contact:

Joëlle Saltel

Manager of Communications, APTN

(431) 557-9909

[email protected]