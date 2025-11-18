TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — This winter, APTN and APTN Languages are delivering a lineup packed with must-watch new shows and returning fan favourites — all showcasing the depth and spirit of Indigenous storytelling. From hilarious small-town antics to emotional searches for missing people, this season of programming captures the full spectrum of human experiences.

FRESH NEW STORIES

Searchers — Documentary Series

Experience real-life search and rescue missions through intimate interviews and cinematic reenactments.

APTN premiere: January 7 (English)

Pitago Stop — Comedy

Step into the chaotic daily lives of employees at a rest stop in a fictional Anishinaabe community.

APTN premiere: January 9 (French)

Hoop Nations — Documentary Series

Follow Indigenous basketball players as they showcase their talents at various tournaments.

APTN premiere: January 6 (English)

BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER

Hockey Night in Canada in Cree and Inuktitut (2025-2026 season) — Sports

The crew is back with six more action-packed NHL games: three in Inuktitut and three in Plains Cree. Stay tuned for the APTN and APTN Languages broadcast schedules!

Acting Good (Season 4) — Comedy

APTN premiere: March 17 (English)

Northwoods Survival (Season 2) — Documentary Series

APTN premiere: January 11 (English)

Taken (Season 5) — Documentary Series

APTN premiere: January 7 (English)

APTN Languages premiere: January 7 (Anishinaabemowin)

Ocean Warriors: Mission Ready (Season 2) — Documentary Series

APTN premiere: January 8 (English)

APTN Languages premiere: January 8 (Nisga’a)

Sur le terrain (Season 3) — Documentary Series

APTN premiere: January 9 (French)

APTN Languages premiere: January 7 (Innu)

Savoirs légendaires (Season 2) — Kids

APTN premiere: January 10 (French)

Stream all the above programs next-day on APTN+ (formerly APTN lumi), with the exception of Hockey Night in Canada in Cree and Inuktitut. Catch these and many more this winter on APTN and APTN Languages! Visit aptntv.ca for full broadcast details.

