Members of Indigenous communities across Canada dish out their knowledge with Professional chef Chuck Hughes. Sharing integral parts of their Indigenous culture and culinary heritage through the sharing of family and ancestral recipes.

From lobster fishing in Chaleur Bay, moose hunting in Newfoundland, to Ptarmigan hunting in Nunavut, the 25-year veteran chef travels through forests, rivers and snow-covered landscapes as he prepares world class meals using the resources the land provides. Guided by his mentors, Chuck becomes a privileged witness of the respect Indigenous Peoples have towards nature.