Follow our amazing hosts, Don Kelly and Dakota Ray Hebert, on an incredible journey across the country. They discover how Aboriginal organizations, companies. programs and people are successfully thriving in today’s modern world as they attempt to live a day in their shoes, as our audience comically witnesses, no matter how big or small they may be for them.

Season 1 premieres in Ojibway on APTN Friday May 8th 2020

Season 1 premieres in English on APTN Thursday June 4th 2020