Season 1 Premieres on APTN Tuesday March 3rd 2020

Season 2 Premieres on APTN Tuesday March 24th 2020

First Contact Australia is a documentary series that shines a light on a deep divide by taking a group of six non-Indigenous people, from different walks of life and with strong and varied opinions, and immersing them into Aboriginal Australia for the first time.

The group will meet face to face with individuals, families and communities who define Aboriginal Australia today. The group will experience the workings of Indigenous and government organisations, private employers and other institutions that provide vital services to Aboriginal people.

First Contact will reveal Aboriginal Australia in all its beauty, hope, culture, history, tradition and tragedy. The six are tested in extraordinary situations, their beliefs are confronted, their emotions pushed to the limit 28 days, six outspoken Aussies, one epic journey.