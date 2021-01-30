Season 1 premieres on APTN Saturday February 13, 2021

GESPE’GEWA’GI: The Last Land is a fun and exciting documentary series about the Mi’gmaq Indigenous men and women of Listuguj, Quebec who make their living on the nearby rivers and ocean fishing for salmon, crab, lobster, and shrimp. Following larger-than-life characters, we experience the fun and exciting lives on and off the water. We also get an inside perspective on how the Indigenous commercial fishing industry that was born out of violence and defiance grew to be a key economic and cultural support for the community, helping to preserve Mi’gmaq language and traditions that was almost lost.