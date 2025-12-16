APTN is sharing this press release on behalf of Kwassen Productions Inc.

OCEAN WARRIORS: MISSION READY Season 2

Broadcast Premiere January 8, 2026

English version: 7 pm PT/10 pm ET on APTN

Nisga’a version: 7:30 pm PT/10:30pm ET on APTN Languages

Same-day streaming on APTN+

VICTORIA, B.C. — Kwassen Productions is excited to announce the second season of Ocean Warriors: Mission Ready, premiering January 8, 2026 on APTN and APTN Languages, and streaming on APTN+. The 13-episode series immerses viewers in the powerful stories of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary (CNCGA), highlighting the hope and heroism of the Quatsino, Nisga’a and Gitxaala First Nations.

Directed and produced by Steve Sxwithul’txw and Martin de Valk, Season 2 of Ocean Warriors brings audiences to the remote and rugged West Coast, following search and rescue teams as they navigate the unpredictable waters of their territories. Viewers are introduced to the distinctive culture and local traditions of each nation through stories, dance and drumming that have been passed down from generation to generation.

The men and women of the CNCGA feel a deep sense of commitment and responsibility to their team members, their community and to boaters of all cultures who navigate the BC coastline. Their presence makes these remote waters safer and provides a sense of comfort to all classes of marine traffic.

If the radio crackles… PAN PAN, the Ocean Warriors will be the first to jump in and help before tragedy strikes.

Season 2 of Ocean Warriors is produced in association with APTN, the Canada Media Fund and CHEK, and with the participation of Rogers Cable Network, Rogers Telefund, the Province of British Columbia Film Incentive BC and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

For more information, visit Ocean Warriors: Mission Ready.

About Kwassen Productions Inc./OCM 4 Productions Inc.

Steve Sxwithul’txw is an award-winning filmmaker from the Penelakut Tribe, just off Vancouver Island. His previous series, Tribal Police Files and Warrior Games, won four Leo Awards for Best Information/Reality Series, Best Host, Best Screenwriting and Best Cinematography.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected non-profit media company, APTN inspires audiences by sharing bold and authentic stories. APTN’s programming is available across multiple platforms: APTN (English and French channel), APTN Languages (Indigenous language channel), APTN+ (streaming service) and APTN Beyond (FAST channel).

