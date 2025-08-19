TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — This fall, APTN brings viewers stories that echo — through laughter, through the spirit world, through the human-animal bond and through the voices of hope and change. From the mysterious to the meaningful, these are the stories that stay with people long after they’re over.

Chills and thrills

APTN’s fall lineup is packed with explosive rivalries and chilling encounters that will keep viewers on the edges of their seats. They’re the adrenaline rush no one knew they needed.

Horse Warriors (Season 2)

APTN premiere: September 4

APTN Languages premiere: September 1 (Blackfoot)

Same-day streaming on APTN lumi

Ghost Hunters of the Grand River (Season 4)

APTN premiere: October 22

Same-day streaming on APTN lumi

The Other Side (Season 10 — final season)

APTN premiere: October 22

Same-day streaming on APTN lumi

Comedy and adventure

Viewers will laugh, relate and embrace the unexpected twists and turns of life in APTN’s fall programming.

FX’s Reservation Dogs (Canadian linear TV premiere)

APTN premieres: September 2 (Season 1) & October 28 (Season 2)

Heartfelt healing

In keeping with the coziness of autumn, APTN’s upcoming slate also features uplifting stories about animals and community to make viewers feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Think of these as TV therapy.

Wild Rose Vets (Season 2)

APTN premiere: September 1

APTN Languages premiere: September 3 (Cree)

Same-day streaming on APTN lumi

Little Big Community (Season 3)

APTN premiere: September 1

Same-day streaming on APTN lumi

Unflinching truths

On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, viewers will encounter deeply personal stories from those affected by systemic inequities and from those working tirelessly for change.

Remembering the Children (live special)

APTN broadcast: September 30

APTN Languages broadcast: September 30 (Cree)

Streaming on APTN lumi October 2

The Good Canadian (APTN & CBC documentary)

APTN premiere: September 30

Same-day streaming on APTN lumi

From high-stakes Indian Relay to powerful moments of remembrance, APTN’s fall programming promises to leave a lasting emotional impact. Tune in via APTN, APTN Languages and APTN lumi.

For complete APTN and APTN Languages schedules, visit aptntv.ca.

