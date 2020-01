Rogers Hometown Hockey in Cree on APTN is back for six NHL games. Clarence Iron will have all the Cree-language play-by-play, along with Earl Wood, John Chabot and Jason Chamakese in the APTN studios for commentary and analysis. The puck drops on January 19 at 7pm ET with a match-up between the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks.

Catch all the action and hear the cries of kociw osihew, pihtokwahew! – he shoots, he scores! – from across the country.