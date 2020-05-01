“Ilonnata” means All of Us. Through a combination of interviews, pictures, music and video our host presents a magazine style program that focuses on the Indigenous people of Labrador. “Ilonnata covers everything from cultural events, to showcasing role models, as well as revealing issues that affect the everyday life of the Aboriginal Youth of this region. Most importantly, we show the importance of keeping their traditions, culture, and heritage alive.

Season 1 premieres in Inuktitut on APTN Monday May 4th 2020