TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — As Canadians prepare to head to the polls for Canada’s 45th federal election, APTN News is committed to delivering comprehensive and insightful coverage that places Indigenous issues and perspectives at the forefront.

For over two decades, APTN News has been a trusted voice, amplifying stories that are often overlooked by mainstream media. Our election coverage will go beyond the headlines to examine how party platforms and policies impact First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across the country. APTN News will provide focused election coverage from constituencies with Indigenous candidates and from regions where Indigenous voters could prove pivotal. With in-depth analysis, Indigenous language coverage and a commitment to telling our stories our way, APTN News offers a perspective unmatched in Canadian media.

Federal Leaders’ Debates:

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 – Décision 2025 – Débat des chefs

French-Language Debate

Pre-show: 7:30 p.m. ET

Post-show: 10:00 p.m. ET

Livestream: aptnnews.ca/debat2025

Nouvelles Nationales d’APTN will provide in-depth analysis leading up to and following the debate, led by host Kim Sullivan. Joining her in our Montreal studio, expert guests will discuss key issues affecting Francophone Indigenous communities in this election and explore what is truly at stake. The French debate will also be broadcast in Inuktitut, Innu and East Cree on APTN Languages.

French-Language Federal Leaders’ Debate schedule:

Thursday, April 17, 2025 – Decision 2025 – Federal Leaders’ Debate

English-Language Debate

Pre-show: 6:30 p.m. ET

Post-show: 9:00 p.m. ET

Livestream: aptnnews.ca/debate2025

Join Dennis Ward and Creeson Agecoutay live from APTN headquarters in Winnipeg, as APTN National News provides analysis leading up to and following the debate, diving into the impact of federal policies on Indigenous communities, including housing, healthcare, land rights and economic development. The English debate will also be broadcast in Plains Cree, Inuktitut and Anishinaabemowin on APTN Languages.

English-Language Federal Leaders’ Debate schedule:

Election Night – Decision 2025:

Monday, April 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET – Decision 2025 – Election Night Coverage

Available on APTN and APTN Languages

Livestream: aptnnews.ca/decision2025

Throughout the evening, the APTN News team will provide live, real-time updates from communities across the country, ensuring the voices of Indigenous Peoples are heard. Our coverage will highlight the implications of the election results on critical issues and how they will shape the future for Indigenous communities.

“APTN News brings a deep understanding of the unique challenges and triumphs of Indigenous communities,” said Cheryl McKenzie, Executive Director of News and Current Affairs. “Our election coverage reflects the priorities and concerns of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples, ensuring their voices are part of the national conversation.”

APTN News is available on all platforms, including television and online at aptnnews.ca where viewers will also be able to livestream content. Follow APTN News on social media for updates and breaking news throughout the federal election including on YouTube and TikTok. Check the APTN and APTN Languages schedules for more details.

About APTN News

APTN News is the first Indigenous television journalism team in Canada and in the world. Since 2000, it has been offering award-winning news stories on Indigenous Peoples. APTN News has reporters in all regions of the country and features stories that have been overlooked, underreported or misunderstood by mainstream media.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories to Canadian households through basic channel packages via two distinct HD channels: APTN (English and French language programming) and APTN Languages (Indigenous language programming). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.



Media Contact:

Joëlle Saltel

Manager of Communications, APTN

(431) 557-9909

[email protected]