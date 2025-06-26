Indigenous Screen Office, CBC and APTN Announce Fourth Year of the Early Stage Scripted Development Program for Indigenous Creators

Toronto (Tkaronto), Ont. — The Early Stage Scripted Development Program for Indigenous Creators in association with ISO is returning for its fourth consecutive year. This program offers a unique opportunity for two emerging creators to work closely with CBC and APTN executives to help move their projects into development and ultimately, into the production phase. The application period will open on June 26, 2025 and close on July 24, 2025.

“The Indigenous Screen Office is pleased to support this program for a fourth consecutive year, reaffirming our commitment to emerging Indigenous storytellers in the scripted series space. This initiative builds on our strong relationship with CBC and APTN, and offers an expedited pathway to getting Indigenous projects greenlit by the broadcasters,” said Kerry Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of the Indigenous Screen Office.

The Early Stage Scripted Development Program in partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada and APTN will contribute to the work of their Memorandum of Understanding, which works to increase awareness and connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people through the creation of Indigenous content and storytelling.

“Supporting emerging Indigenous creators is both a responsibility and a privilege,” said Adam Garnet Jones, APTN’s Director of TV Content and Special events. “Through this program, we’re helping to nurture a new generation of storytellers whose voices are vital to the future of Canadian media. At APTN, we’re committed to creating pathways for Indigenous perspectives to flourish on screen and to ensuring that those stories are developed with care, authenticity and vision.”

Funding will be distributed based on project needs, to a maximum of $30,000. An initial eligibility review will be conducted by the ISO Program Manager. The deadline to apply for the CBC-APTN Early Stage Scripted Development Program for Indigenous Creators is July 24, 2025 at 5 p.m. PT.

“The Early Stage Scripted Development Program continues to provide emerging Indigenous creators with the tools and support they need to build careers in this country’s screen industry, and we are honoured to once again partner with the ISO and APTN to help nurture their voices and stories,” said Lea Marin, Director of Development, Drama, CBC.

The Early Stage Scripted Development Program will begin in September 2025. Creators will be provided with custom-tailored training and support in areas such as:

Development of bible, character/story arcs, and scripts;

Building broadcaster relationships;

Industry standards and practices re: development;

Building a team;

Pitching the project;

Budgeting;

Broadcast requirements.

Application and program inquiries can be emailed to [email protected] and are encouraged prior to submission and application closing date. More information can be found on the ISO website.

For more information or to book an interview:

Jean-François D. O’Bomsawin

Director of Communications and Francophone Initiatives, ISO

[email protected]

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with over nine million Canadian households. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Dëne Sųłıné, Dene Kǝdǝ́, Dene Zhatıé, Eastern Cree, Dinjii Zhuʼ Ginjik, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun and Tłı̨chǫ. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world

About Indigenous Screen Office

The Indigenous Screen Office is an independent national advocacy and funding organization serving First Nations, Inuit and Métis creators of screen content in Canada. The ISO’s mandate is to foster and support narrative sovereignty and cultural revitalization by increasing Indigenous storytelling on screens and promoting Indigenous values and participation across the sector.