Premieres on APTN Monday March 2nd 2020

This 13-part series will take our two to some of New Zealand’s most remote and spectacular corners of the country. From camping outdoors with family and friends, to getting back to our roots with our remote but ‘dear-to-our hearts’ Māori communities, visiting out of the way Kiwiana beaches –wherever they need to go, Sonia and Pio are there to share stories, sing a song and highlight the history and passion of local communities. Sonia and Pio venture out with local folk from scattered corners to fish, hunt, gather – and more importantly cook, showcasing New Zealand’s unique ‘Kapata Kai’ [pantry].

An exploration that celebrates Māori connections with our own people, our kai, in our own way. It’s about living off the land – whether on the beach or in forest surrounds, sharing great experiences gathering food, fond memories and delicious eating.