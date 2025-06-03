TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — APTN is thrilled to take part in the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival with a lineup of engaging events that spotlight Indigenous storytelling on screen and behind the scenes.

One festival highlight is the premiere of an episode from the satirically sharp and refreshingly fearless APTN lumi Original series, The Feather News, as part of an exclusive APTN lumi panel. The Feather News executive producer and writer, Ryan Moccasin, will join APTN executives for an open discussion about the art of pitching and the journey from concept to production. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the development process and have the opportunity to ask questions about what it takes to create an APTN lumi Original.

Adding to the fun, APTN is also hosting a watch party featuring fan-favourite comedy series Don’t Even and Acting Good. Festivalgoers are invited to kick back and enjoy some laughs while celebrating Indigenous storytelling in style.

“It’s always a pleasure to be part of imagineNATIVE – it remains a standout event for APTN year after year,” says Adam Garnet Jones, Director of TV Content and Special Events at APTN. “This year feels especially meaningful as we celebrate our shared 25th anniversaries. Our relationship with imagineNATIVE has grown stronger with each passing year, and we’re excited to continue building a future together that champions Indigenous voices and creativity in the screen industry.”

The imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival runs June 3-8, 2025 in Toronto and June 9-15, 2025 for the online festival.

APTN TV Watch Party

June 5, 2025 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (TIFF Lightbox – Cinema 3)

APTN Presents: The Feather News (Season 2 premiere screening)

June 6, 2025 from 12:30-12:52 p.m. (TIFF Lightbox – Cinema 3)

APTN lumi Meet + Greet Panel

June 6, 2025 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. (TIFF Lightbox – Founders’ Lounge)

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories to Canadian households through basic channel packages via two distinct HD channels: APTN (English and French language programming) and APTN Languages (Indigenous language programming). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

