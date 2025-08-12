TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — Are you ready to help shape the future of Indigenous storytelling in Canada?

APTN is on the lookout for bold thinkers, passionate leaders and visionary changemakers to join our board of directors. This is your chance to be part of the next exciting chapter of the world’s first national Indigenous media company.

We’re growing, evolving and doing big things through three distinct viewing platforms:

APTN – A channel that delivers powerful English and French content

APTN Languages – A channel devoted entirely to Indigenous language programming

APTN lumi – Our streaming platform showcasing Indigenous-focused stories

Now, we’re inviting you to be part of the movement!

Why join APTN’s board of directors?

Be a Changemaker

Drive the revitalization of Indigenous languages and cultures through inspiring, impactful media.

Shape the Vision

Play a key role in guiding APTN’s journey as we amplify Indigenous voices at home and abroad.

Make a Real Impact

Support and uplift authentic stories that educate, empower and honour Indigenous heritage for today and for generations to come.

Sound like you?

We’re currently looking to fill four board positions — one for each regional quadrant.

Each term is three years, and we’re seeking people ready to lead with heart, purpose and vision.

Deadline to apply: October 17, 2025, at 5 p.m. CT

Step forward. Speak up. Help lead the way.

Learn more or apply today at aptn.ca/boardofdirectors

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected charitable media company, APTN inspires audiences and shares authentic stories via three platforms: APTN (English and French channel), APTN Languages (Indigenous language channel) and APTN lumi (streaming service). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content on all three platforms.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Jubinville

Director of Communications, APTN

204-990-3562

[email protected]