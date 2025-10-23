APTN is expanding its reach and offering new ways to connect with Indigenous stories in the digital era, including a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, in-flight entertainment on Air Canada and the transition of the network’s streaming platform from APTN lumi to APTN+.

APTN Beyond, a paranormal FAST channel now available on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV in Canada, invites viewers into a world of unexplained phenomena, haunting encounters and ancestral spirits. APTN Beyond features APTN’s most gripping supernatural series: The Other Side (10 seasons), Ghost Hunters of the Grand River (4 seasons), Spirit Talker (5 seasons), Indians and Aliens, Lands Enchanted, Red Earth Uncovered, Shadow of the Rougarou and Tales from the Rez.

Select APTN programs are also now available on Air Canada flights commercial-free, including Indigenous Art Adventures, APTN Investigates and more. This new feature allows passengers to discover and enjoy Indigenous programming throughout their travels.

This fall, APTN lumi is becoming APTN+, a new name that improves the platform’s visibility and reaffirms APTN’s commitment to making Indigenous stories more accessible.

– 30 –

Media Contact:

Joëlle Saltel

Manager of Communications, APTN

(431) 557-9909

[email protected]