Premieres on APTN Thursday January 7, 2021

Off the Grid is an informative and entertaining program presented by Pio Terei. In each episode, he hops on his electic bike to visit people all over Aotearoa living in a sustainable way, off the grid. Some of the episodes are based in remote locations, but one is in Auckland City. Pio himself is planning to build an off the grid whare on his whenua at Mitimiti in the Far North. So, he is scoping out different options for building an off the grid house. In the series Pio finds out about living in tiny houses, teepees, whareuke, container houses and even something called an earth ship.