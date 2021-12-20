Out of This World

Starting Wednesday January 5th, 2022

In the search for the supernatural, Jeff Richards, Shawn Leonard, Shayla Stonechild and their teams take you on unique journeys as they search for something beyond this world.

Red Earth Uncovered

Fact or fiction? Go on a thrilling adventure to places where answers remain elusive. This series delves into the possibilities and truths surrounding well-known historic events, legendary stories and the role of Indigenous Peoples.

7:00 pm

The Other Side

Paranormal investigators, working with an Elder and Spirit Guide, bridge the gap between the living and the spirit world. Their mission is to find a resolution with the wisdom of Indigenous traditions at its heart, helping the living and the dead along on their journeys.

7:30 pm

Spirit Talker

Mi’kmaq medium Shawn Leonard uses his psychic abilities to connect the living with the dead in order to bring hope, healing and closure to Indigenous communities.

8:00 pm

