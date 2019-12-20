About Power to the People
Power to the People is a weekly television documentary that explores the renewable energy revolution empowering indigenous communities across Canada and around the world. Each week host, Melina Laboucan Massimo, uncovers fascinating renewable energy or sustainable living projects. From revolutionary wind farms, solar power plants, run of river hydroelectric projects and tidal energy initiatives, Melina explores the challenges, simplifies the science, and showcases the benefit for the community and for humanity.