About Secret History of the Wild West
Most of the history behind Canada’s West has become legend or forgotten over time. This series will unearth the past and expose the legendary heroes and villains that shaped the Canadian West in ways no viewer has seen before. We will explore what’s behind the stories, looking beyond the legends to explore the mystical and metaphysical influences and show how these notable individuals were able to transcend the ordinary and become an extraordinary part of the The Secret History Of the Wild West.