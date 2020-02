Premieres on APTN Wednesday February 19th 2020

Spirit Talker is a documentary series that will follow Mi’kmaq medium Shawn Leonard as he travels from coast to coast using his psychic abilities to connect the living with the dead and bring hope, healing, and closure to indigenous communities. Shawn, named White Eagle Spirit Talker by a Mi’kmaq elder, has built a reputation as one of North America’s most gifted and accurate mediums.