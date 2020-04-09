“Tamânevugut!” means We Are Here! Through a combination of interviews, pictures, music and video our host presents a magazine style program that focuses on the Aboriginal Youth of Labrador. “Tamânevugut!” covers everything from cultural events, to showcasing outstanding aboriginal youth or role models, as well as revealing issues that affect the everyday life of the Aboriginal Youth of this region. Most importantly, we show Aboriginal Youth the importance of keeping their traditions, culture, and heritage alive.