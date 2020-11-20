Season 1 premieres on APTN Tuesday December 1 2020

Total Control is a story of ambition, betrayal and treachery. It is about one woman, marginalised through the colour of her skin, the desperate history of her people, her gender and her class, navigating her way to real power.

Alex Irving walks out of the offices of a Magistrates Court and becomes a national hero. She gets an offer to join the Senate, and make a huge difference, for her people, and for the country. But it’s going to come at a price.