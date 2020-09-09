Premieres on APTN Sunday September 13 2020

The complete documentary will be available for streaming on APTN lumi starting September 14, 2020

On a summer day in 2016, a young Indigenous man named Colten Boushie died from a gunshot to the head after entering Gerald Stanley’s rural property with his friends. The emotionally charged trial and acquittal of Stanley caused shock and outrage across Canada, capturing international attention and raising questions about prejudice within the judicial system, and anti-Indigenous racism in the nation.

Award-winning filmmaker Tasha Hubbard follows the journey of Colten’s family as they search for justice, taking their fight to the highest echelons of power and, ultimately, to the United Nations. Hubbard deftly illustrates how the long history of violence against Indigenous people continues to define life in parts of Canada, and the impact of systems that have been the instruments of colonial domination for centuries. At once urgent and intimate, nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up is a profound portrait of a family standing up for a more just and fair society for future generations.