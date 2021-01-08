Season 1 premieres on APTN Thursday January 28, 2021

In the pristine wilderness of the Nemiah Valley, roams an elusive and majestic herd of wild horses who have thrived here for centuries. A recent spike in their population is pitting horse against horse in a bitter fight for survival. Together with an elite team of cowboys, the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation is taking on the challenge of restoring the population to sustainable levels, executing an ambitious plan to capture and train some of Nemiah’s best prospects to be either shipped abroad or put to work right in the Valley.

Bringing in these majestic creatures is no easy task. They are among the smartest, strongest and rarest horses on the planet. Every chase is a high-octane adventure – the ultimate test of a rider’s skills and determination. It’s a wild ride that demands limitless courage, nerves of steel and a love of the chase.