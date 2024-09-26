Indigenous Screen Office, APTN, and CBC Announce Selected Projects for 2024-2025 Early Stage Scripted Development Program for Indigenous Creators

Toronto, ON — CBC, APTN, and the Indigenous Screen Office (ISO) are excited to announce the selected applicants for the CBC-APTN Early Stage Scripted Development Program for Indigenous Creators in association with the ISO. This program is designed to give emerging creators with projects still in the pre-development stage, access to CBC and APTN executives and to provide tailored support to help move their projects into the next stage of development, and ultimately into production.

The 2024-2025 selected projects are:



Gimli Golf and Country (Comedy)

Creator: Darcy Waite (Cree)

Location: Winnipeg, MB

Production Company: Turtle Mountain Media Inc.



Burnt Wood (Drama)

Creator: Mike Gosselin (Métis)

Location: Port Coquitlam, BC

The Early Stage Scripted Development Program runs from September 2024 to the end of March 2025 and will provide Indigenous creators with custom-tailored training and support such as creating a series bible, deepening character and story arcs, creating broadcaster relationships, building a team, pitching the project, preparing the budget and more.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories to Canadian households through basic channel packages via two distinct HD channels: APTN (English and French language programming) and APTN Languages (Indigenous language programming). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Dehcho Dene Yati, Dënesųłıné (Chipewyan), Eastern Cree, Gwich’in, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun, Sahtu Got’ine Godi, and Tłı̨chǫ (Tlicho). We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Indigenous Screen Office

The Indigenous Screen Office is an independent national advocacy and funding organization serving First Nations, Inuit and Métis creators of screen content in Canada. The ISO’s mandate is to foster and support narrative sovereignty and cultural revitalization by increasing Indigenous storytelling on screens and promoting Indigenous values and participation across the sector.