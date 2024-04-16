TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — APTN is proud to announce its spring lineup, which promises to inspire, educate and ignite conversations across the nation. Through groundbreaking newscasts and language revitalization initiatives, APTN continues to uplift Indigenous voices on-screen.

News and current affairs programming

APTN is strengthening its commitment to news and current affairs by introducing a 30-minute midday edition of APTN National News that aims to give viewers a quick snippet of key stories during their lunch breaks. The program offers a more lighthearted newscast, while still covering the events that impact First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. Tune in to the live newscasts on weekdays or access them anytime at aptnnews.ca/newscasts/.

APTN National News at noon CT

APTN TV premiere date: May 6, 2024 (English)

New language & entertainment programming

As part of the network’s commitment to language revitalization, APTN is launching several new Indigenous-language series alongside its English and French offerings. These programs showcase the power of culture, help people engage with their language in a fun way and spark dialogue that connects generations.

On the Front Line – Season 1 – Docuseries (originally aired in French as Sur le terrain)

APTN lumi premiere dates: April 29, 2024 (Innu) & April 30, 2024 (English)

APTN TV premiere dates: May 6, 2024 (Innu) & May 7, 2024 (English)

Pow Wow Chow – Season 1 – Docuseries

APTN lumi premiere date: April 30, 2024 (Ojibwe & English)

APTN TV premiere date: May 7, 2024 (Ojibwe & English)

Chums – Season 1 – Kids/Youth

APTN lumi premiere dates: May 4, 2024 (Ojibwe) & May 5, 2024 (Cree & English)

APTN TV premiere dates: May 11, 2024 (Ojibwe) & May 12, 2024 (Cree & English)

Mi’kma’ki – Season 1 – Docuseries

APTN lumi premiere dates: April 29, 2024 (Mi’kmaq) & July 30, 2024 (English)

APTN TV premiere dates: May 6, 2024 (Mi’kmaq) & Aug. 6, 2024 (English)

Lands Enchanted – Season 1 – Docuseries (originally aired in English)

APTN TV premiere date: May 7, 2024 (Cree)

APTN lumi premiere date: May 8, 2024 (Cree)

La brigade – Season 1 – Kids/Youth

APTN TV premiere date: May 11, 2024 (French)

APTN lumi premiere date: May 12, 2024 (French)

Returning fan favourites

Moosemeat & Marmalade, one of APTN’s most successful productions ever, is going out with a memorable final season of laughter, adventure and, as always, mouthwatering food. Before they hang up their aprons, beloved chefs Art and Dan explore the traditional recipes and hunting practices of Nova Scotia, British Columbia, Sweden and more. For longtime fans or those who are hungry to catch up on the action, all past seasons of Moosemeat & Marmalade will be available for streaming on APTN lumi this July in English, Cree and French. Other programs returning to APTN this spring include the second season of Bears’ Lair, featuring 18 new Indigenous entrepreneurs in a friendly competition for $100,000.

Moosemeat & Marmalade – Season 7 – Docuseries

APTN TV premiere dates: May 6, 2024 (French) & May 7, 2024 (English)

APTN lumi premiere dates: May 7, 2024 (French) & May 8, 2024 (English)

Bears’ Lair – Season 2 – Reality/Competition

APTN TV premiere dates: June 4, 2024 (English) & June 10, 2024 (French)

APTN lumi premiere dates: June 5, 2024 (English) & June 11, 2024 (French)

Visit www.aptntv.ca/schedule for the full APTN TV schedule.

