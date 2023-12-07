TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — Following its enchanting live performance at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium in Halifax, the 36th annual The Huron Carole, a cherished Canadian benefit concert founded by renowned musician, actor and activist Tom Jackson, is set to captivate viewers across the country with a series of presentations on APTN. The merriment begins on December 14 and continues with special showings throughout the holiday season, including on December 24, celebrating Tom Jackson’s extraordinary legacy of raising over $250 million for various humanitarian causes. Rooted in tradition and inspired by Canada’s oldest Christmas carol, The Huron Carole is a testament to hope and collective action.

“Featuring a diverse lineup of performers, The Huron Carole perfectly aligns with APTN’s commitment to celebrating Indigenous talent, cultures and communities,” said Mike Omelus, executive director of content and strategy at APTN. “The concert has evolved into a national symbol of unity and charitable spirit, which we’re delighted to share with our viewers this festive season.”

An array of talented artists graces the stage, including Andrea Menard, PIQSIQ, Loreena McKennitt, Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, Beverley Mahood and many more. This year’s 90-minute seasonal showcase, produced by the Christmas & Winter Relief Association Inc., aims to support vulnerable communities in Canada by raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross.

“I’m thrilled that APTN is broadcasting The Huron Carole this year, allowing us to spread the joy of this special concert even further,” said Tom Jackson, founder and host of The Huron Carole. “Together, through the power of music, we can make a positive impact across the nation to help save lives.”

In the spirit of giving, we invite you to join us in making a difference. To donate, visit http://www.redcross.ca/disasterscanada/huroncarole or simply text ANGELS to 30333 to contribute $10.

In addition to the scheduled broadcasts of The Huron Carole on APTN, the concert will also be available for streaming on APTN lumi from December 14 onwards, allowing viewers the opportunity to partake in the jubilee whenever it suits them best.

For further details, visit our show page here.

