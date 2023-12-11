Anna Lambe (True Detective, Trickster, The Grizzlies) to lead a growing cast

Anya Adams (Yellowjackets, Ginny & Georgia, Black-ish, The Good Place) announced as director of the first episode, and producing director of the series

Anna Lambe and Anya Adams

*Photos available here

TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — CBC, Netflix and APTN, with production partners Red Marrow Media and Northwood Entertainment, have confirmed the lead cast and director of the first episode for the new untitled Arctic comedy series (10×30). Anna Lambe (True Detective, Trickster, The Grizzlies) will star as young Inuk mother Siaja, with seven-year old Inuk actress from Iqaluit, Nunavut, Keira Cooper, making her screen debut as Siaja’s daughter Bun. Anya Adams (Yellowjackets, Ginny & Georgia, Black-ish, The Good Place) has been confirmed as the director of the first episode, and the producing director of the series, which will start filming in Nunavut in spring 2024.

Created and written by Inuit writer and producer Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Inuit filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, and executive produced alongside Miranda de Pencier (Northwood Entertainment), the series follows Siaja (Lambe), a young Inuk mother who wants to build a new future for herself, but it won’t be easy in her small Arctic town where everyone knows your business.

“We cannot wait for the world to see the brilliance of Anna Lambe: Our leading lady who hails from our home territory of Nunavut! And we’re thrilled to work with director Anya Adams: Her creative excellence and infectious passion are the perfect match for our vision,” said Aglok MacDonald and Arnaquq-Baril.

Lambe is an Inuk actress from Iqaluit, Nunavut. She began her journey on the big screen with the feature film The Grizzlies, which garnered her first Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. She then went on to play the character Sarah in CBC original series Trickster, which landed her a second Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She has since guest starred on other series including Alaska Daily and her most recent role is in HBO’s highly anticipated fourth season of True Detective, premiering in winter 2024.

Adams is an award-winning Canadian-American director best known for the TV series Ginny & Georgia, Yellowjackets and Black-ish. Most recently, Adams directed episodes of the Apple TV+ series Roar, the finale of the Amazon series A League of Their Own, and the Emmy-nominated second season of the Showtime series Yellowjackets. She is a two-time NAACP Image Award winner for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series and her debut feature film Prom Pact was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Fiction Special.

A CBC, Netflix and APTN original series, the Arctic comedy is produced by Red Marrow Media and Northwood Entertainment. Executive producers are Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (Angry Inuk, The Grizzlies), Stacey Aglok MacDonald (Qanurli?, The Grizzlies), Miranda de Pencier (Anne with an E, Beginners, The Grizzlies), Susan Coyne (Mozart in the Jungle, Daisy Jones & The Six, Slings & Arrows), and Garry Campbell (The Kids in the Hall, Less Than Kind).

Lambe is repped by LBI Entertainment, Integral Artists and law firm Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.

Adams is repped by Greg Pedicin and Katy McCaffrey at Gersh, Greg Walter and Jermaine Johnson at 3 Arts and Grace Kallis at Ginsburg Daniels.

– 30 –

About Red Marrow Media

Red Marrow Media is an Indigenous-owned production company based in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Co-founded by Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and Stacey Aglok MacDonald, Red Marrow is genre-promiscuous. We like surprising perspectives, twisted humour with heart, and breaking generational curses in order to be a little less fucked up. We love to entertain, but we also want to connect and involve audiences in larger conversations.

About Northwood Entertainment

Founded by Miranda de Pencier, Northwood Entertainment is an independent film and television production company with a mission to create a thriving home for creators with singular voices to reach broad audiences. de Pencier’s producing credits include Beginners, Thanks For Sharing and Anne with an E. de Pencier made her feature film directorial debut with The Grizzlies, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and for which she was awarded the Director’s Guild of Canada Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Feature Film.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with nearly 10 million Canadian households. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services with over 247 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elizabeth Reid

CBC Public Relations

[email protected]

Lindsey Scully

PR Director, Canada, Netflix

[email protected]

Jacqueline Jubinville

Director of Communications, APTN

[email protected]