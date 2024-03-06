March 6, 2024

APTN is honoured to have received 30 nominations for the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards, with Little Bird topping the list at 19 nominations. These nominations are a reflection of the network’s commitment to developing Indigenous content that resonates from coast to coast to coast. The Canadian Screen Awards are presented annually by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television to celebrate special achievements in cinema, television and digital media in over 150 categories.

Best News Anchor, NationalRemembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation; Dennis Ward 
Best News or Information SeriesAPTN Investigates
Best News or Information ProgramAPTN Investigates: Buried Truths 
Best Photography, News or Information APTN Investigates: Reawakening the Mountains; Rob Smith
Best News or Information SegmentAPTN Investigates: Inside Corrections episode “2180 Days”
Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or SeriesIndspire Awards 2023
Best Direction, Documentary ProgramIndspire Awards 2023
Best Direction, Lifestyle or InformationDr. Savannah: Wild Rose Vet episode “Nine Lives”
Best Factual SeriesLittle Big Community
Best Ensemble Performance, ComedyActing Good
Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program Coming Home (Wanna Icipus Kupi)
Best Drama SeriesLittle Bird
Best Direction, Drama Series (2 nominations) Little Bird episodes “Bineshi Kwe” and “Love is all Around”
Best Photography, Drama (2 nominations)Little Bird episodes “I Want My Mom” and “So Put Together”
Best Picture Editing, Drama (2 nominations)Little Bird episodes “Burning Down the House” and “The Land that Takes You”
Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual ResearchLittle Bird episode “Love is all Around”
Best Sound, FictionLittle Bird episode “Love is all Around”
Best Production Design or Art Direction, FictionLittle Bird episode “Burning Down the House”
Best Costume DesignLittle Bird episode “I Want My Mom”
Best Achievement in Make-UpLittle Bird episode “Bineshi Kwe”
Best Achievement in Hair Little Bird episode “So Put Together”
Best Ensemble Performance, DramaLittle Bird
Best Achievement in Casting, FictionLittle Bird
Best Lead Performer, Drama Series Little Bird; Darla Contois 
Best Lead Performer, Drama SeriesLittle Bird; Ellyn Jade 
Best Guest Performance, Drama SeriesLittle Bird; Imajyn Cardinal 
Best Supporting Performer, DramaLittle Bird; Braeden Clarke

The award winners will be announced during Canadian Screen Week, taking place from May 28 to 31, 2024 in Toronto. 

– 30 – 

Media Contact:
Joëlle Saltel
Manager of Communications, APTN
(431) 557-9909
[email protected]