APTN is honoured to have received 30 nominations for the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards, with Little Bird topping the list at 19 nominations. These nominations are a reflection of the network’s commitment to developing Indigenous content that resonates from coast to coast to coast. The Canadian Screen Awards are presented annually by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television to celebrate special achievements in cinema, television and digital media in over 150 categories.

Best News Anchor, National – Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation; Dennis Ward

Best News or Information Series – APTN Investigates

Best News or Information Program – APTN Investigates: Buried Truths

Best Photography, News or Information – APTN Investigates: Reawakening the Mountains; Rob Smith

Best News or Information Segment – APTN Investigates: Inside Corrections episode “2180 Days”

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series – Indspire Awards 2023

Best Direction, Documentary Program – Indspire Awards 2023

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information – Dr. Savannah: Wild Rose Vet episode “Nine Lives”

Best Factual Series – Little Big Community

Best Ensemble Performance, Comedy – Acting Good

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program – Coming Home (Wanna Icipus Kupi)

Best Drama Series – Little Bird

Best Direction, Drama Series (2 nominations) – Little Bird episodes “Bineshi Kwe” and “Love is all Around”

Best Photography, Drama (2 nominations) – Little Bird episodes “I Want My Mom” and “So Put Together”

Best Picture Editing, Drama (2 nominations) – Little Bird episodes “Burning Down the House” and “The Land that Takes You”

Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research – Little Bird episode “Love is all Around”

Best Sound, Fiction – Little Bird episode “Love is all Around”

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction – Little Bird episode “Burning Down the House”

Best Costume Design – Little Bird episode “I Want My Mom”

Best Achievement in Make-Up – Little Bird episode “Bineshi Kwe”

Best Achievement in Hair – Little Bird episode “So Put Together”

Best Ensemble Performance, Drama – Little Bird

Best Achievement in Casting, Fiction – Little Bird

Best Lead Performer, Drama Series – Little Bird; Darla Contois

Best Lead Performer, Drama Series – Little Bird; Ellyn Jade

Best Guest Performance, Drama Series – Little Bird; Imajyn Cardinal

Best Supporting Performer, Drama – Little Bird; Braeden Clarke

The award winners will be announced during Canadian Screen Week, taking place from May 28 to 31, 2024 in Toronto.

