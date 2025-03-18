TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man., — A disturbing trend is unfolding across Canada. Indigenous Peoples are losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement at an alarming rate. In just a three-month period in 2024, fifteen Indigenous people died in police custody or during interactions with officers. This wave of violence has ignited outrage in Indigenous communities and reignited urgent calls for a national inquiry into systemic racism in policing.

APTN’s award-winning investigative news program, APTN Investigates, goes beyond the statistics to uncover the root causes, systemic failures and long history of violence Indigenous Peoples have endured at the hands of law enforcement. This gripping three-part series takes viewers behind the headlines, exposing the truth behind a crisis that cannot be ignored.

Here’s what to expect from each revealing episode:

Episode 1 – Deadly Force: Airs Saturday, March 22, 2025

In the final months of 2024, fifteen Indigenous people were killed in police altercations or died while in custody. As recent calls for a national inquiry into systemic racism in policing go unanswered, APTN Investigates delves into the strained relationship between Indigenous people and law enforcement agencies in Canada.

Episode 2 – Essential Service: Airs Saturday, March 29, 2025

Indigenous police forces are battling soaring crime rates, a worsening drug crisis and a funding model that doesn’t recognize them as an essential service. APTN Investigates heads to the front lines to find out the true cost of underfunding First Nations policing.

Episode 3 – Watching the Watchers: Airs Saturday, April 5, 2023

For more than two decades, Indigenous people standing up for their rights have faced the full weight of the state’s power. From frontline clashes with specialized RCMP units, to being watched by Canada’s intelligence agency, government actions have come under scrutiny. APTN Investigates asks: Who’s watching the watchers?

“The numbers are disturbing, but behind each statistic is a life lost and a community in mourning,” said APTN Investigates Producer Cullen Crozier. “With this series, we’re not just reporting on the crisis, we’re exposing the systemic failures that allow it to continue. The demand for justice is growing louder and we’re committed to amplifying the voices calling for change.”

For more information about this important and timely series, please visit www.aptnnews.ca/outstories/insidepolicing.

