TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — Coming to APTN this fall are three stories of survival, resilience and the journey towards reconciliation. These poignant, thought-provoking programs illustrate many of the historical and contemporary issues faced by Indigenous communities across Turtle Island.

Little Bird, an APTN and Crave co-production that had its highly anticipated launch on APTN lumi in May, is coming to our broadcast channels in the fall. The six-part series follows Bezhig Little Bird (played by Darla Contois) as she pieces together what happened during her childhood, when she and her siblings were apprehended and separated during the Sixties Scoop. Little Bird explores the universal experiences of carving out an identity and searching for a sense of belonging, all while revealing truths that demand our attention. Described by many as a “must-watch” series, Little Bird also features a captivating soundtrack and incredibly strong performances from the cast.

Bones of Crows, a five-part series that expands on the feature film of the same name, is also launching on APTN and APTN lumi this fall. APTN commissioned the breathtaking drama in association with CBC/Radio-Canada. Unfolding over the course of a hundred years and across multiple generations, Bones of Crows follows Cree matriarch Aline Spears as she confronts her past and present as a Survivor of Canada’s residential school system. Aline and her descendants fight against the ongoing impacts of systemic racism, encouraging us to work together towards a brighter and more just future.

On September 30, in recognition of the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), APTN and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will once again come together to produce Remembering the Children, a 90-minute commemorative gathering. The gathering will be broadcast live from Parliament Hill on the unceded, unsurrendered territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin Nation. The multilingual broadcast will serve as an opportunity for viewers to honour residential school survivors, their families, their communities and all the children who never made it home.

We look forward to helping enrich public understanding of Indigenous experiences through all of these profound programs and more. Please stay tuned for full broadcast details, to be announced later this summer!

