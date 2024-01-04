TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — This winter, APTN is pleased to launch a new slate of programming that is equal parts educational and heartfelt. Among the shows premiering on the network from January to March are thought-provoking docuseries like Treaty Road and Season 4 of Red Earth Uncovered, the French version of acclaimed six-part drama series Little Bird, Season 2 of laugh-out-loud comedy series Acting Good and many more. While these programs represent a broad range of genres, a common thread runs throughout: the theme of exploring one’s ancestry and connecting with kin, both past and present.

New to APTN

Treaty Road — Season 1

Treaty Road is a documentary series that follows Saxon de Cocq and Erin Goodpipe as they explore the sites, history and people connected to the signing of the numbered treaties. Together, they confront the difficult truths of Canada’s colonization, comparing the promises made to those kept.

APTN TV premiere date: March 5, 2024 (English)

APTN lumi premiere date: March 6, 2024 (English)

Little Bird (limited series) — French version

Little Bird follows Bezhig Little Bird on her journey to reconnect with her birth family after being apprehended as a child and adopted into a Jewish family in Montreal. After much anticipation, APTN is thrilled to share the French version of this critically acclaimed series on aptn e. The English version was broadcast in October 2023 and both language versions are available for streaming on APTN lumi.

APTN TV premiere date: Jan. 15, 2024 (French)

Returning to APTN

Acting Good — Season 2

Set in the fictional fly-in community of Grouse Lake First Nation in northern Manitoba, Acting Good follows a young Anishinaabe man named Paul as he falls flat on his face in the big city of Winnipeg and then tries to slip back into his home community unnoticed. Unfortunately for Paul, his eccentric family and friends won’t let him get away with it so easily!

APTN TV premiere date: March 19, 2024 (English)

APTN lumi premiere date: March 20, 2024 (English)

Red Earth Uncovered — Season 4

Tom Jackson and Hayley Dakota investigate Indigenous connections to ancient discoveries, myths and legends. The duo takes viewers to exciting locations across Canada as they learn more about eerie mysteries like the Ghostrider of Mount Hosmer, an elusive aquatic creature called Shuswaggi, a female Sasquatch known as Dzunuk’wa and more.

APTN TV premiere date: Jan. 10, 2024 (English)

APTN lumi premiere date: Jan. 11, 2024 (English)

Hockey Night in Canada in Cree — 2024 Season

Sportsnet and APTN have teamed up once again to deliver four action-packed NHL games with commentary in Plains Cree. Stay tuned for an official announcement in the coming weeks!

APTN TV premiere date: Jan. 27, 2024 (Cree)

New APTN lumi Originals

Cultural Craftsmanship: Moccasins — Season 1

The first of its kind on APTN lumi, this short-form series provides step-by-step instructions for cultural craftsmanship projects and traditional teachings to accompany them. In the first season, host Chantel Morgan walks viewers through how to make their own pair of moccasins.

APTN lumi premiere date: Jan. 8, 2024 (English)

Jason — limited series

Jason follows a young Indigenous man as he moves from the rez to the city and navigates university life, where each choice tests his values, pushes his boundaries and challenges the expectations of his loved ones.

APTN lumi premiere date: Feb. 14, 2024 (English)

Viewers can sign up for APTN lumi at www.watchaptnlumi.ca and find APTN’s full TV schedule at www.aptntv.ca/schedule.

