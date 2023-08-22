TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — APTN, the world’s first national Indigenous broadcaster, invites qualified individuals to apply to join its board of directors. This unique opportunity allows selected candidates to influence the network’s policy decisions and play a key role in shaping the future of Indigenous media in Canada.

APTN strives to build a diverse team with people who have a range of personal and professional experiences. The organization encourages Indigenous individuals with relevant skills and expertise to apply for a position on its policy governance board. By becoming a board member, you’ll have the opportunity to contribute to APTN’s mission to share our Peoples’ journey, celebrate our cultures, inspire our children and honour the wisdom of our Elders.

Interested candidates can apply for a board position by visiting www.aptn.ca/boardofdirectors before October 20, 2023. Here, you will find detailed information about the application process and the impactful role APTN plays in the Canadian broadcasting industry.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with nearly 10 million Canadian households. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

Media Contact:

Joëlle Saltel

Manager of Communications, APTN

(431) 557-9909

[email protected]