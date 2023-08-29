TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — Coming soon to APTN is another incredible lineup of Indigenous stories. From groundbreaking dramas that highlight Indigenous resilience and the connection between past, present and future, to a full weekend of special programming in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), to new episodes of APTN’s hit docuseries, the network’s upcoming season is full of soul-stirring content, both new and old.

“This fall, APTN continues to celebrate the breadth and depth of Indigenous storytelling. As we unveil our new programming, we invite you to join us on a journey through this transformative season,” said Adam Garnet Jones, director of TV content and special events at APTN. “Our fall lineup not only entertains, but also fosters an environment of understanding and connection.”

APTN’s fall slate will roll out from the beginning of September to the end of October and will include the programs below, plus many more.

NEW TO APTN

Indigenous resilience

Bones of Crows

Expanding on the feature film of the same name, this five-part series is a story of resilience and strength told through the eyes of Cree matriarch Aline Spears. When Aline and her siblings are removed from their family home and forced into Canada’s residential school system, they are plunged into a struggle for survival. Over the next hundred years, Aline and her descendants fight for a more just future.

APTN TV premiere dates: Sept. 20 (English) and Sept. 25 (Cree)

APTN lumi premiere dates: Sept. 21 (English) and Sept. 26 (Cree)

Little Bird

Little Bird, launched initially on APTN lumi in May of this year, is a six-part series that explores the theme of resilience in the face of trauma and loss. Removed from her home on the Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan, Bezhig Little Bird is adopted into a Montreal Jewish family at the age of five, becoming Esther Rosenblum. Now in her 20s, Bezhig longs for the family she lost and is willing to sacrifice everything to find them.

APTN TV premiere date: Oct. 12 (English)

Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2023

Produced by APTN and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, this 90-minute multilingual commemorative gathering seeks to honour residential school Survivors and pay tribute to all the Indigenous children who never made it home. This year’s gathering will encompass powerful reflections from esteemed Elders and Survivors as well as moving performances by First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists.

APTN TV premiere date: Sept. 30 (Multilingual)

APTN lumi premiere date: Oct. 2 (Multilingual)

En français

Sur le terrain*

Sur le terrain is a French-language documentary series that explores the daily lives of frontline Indigenous health and social services workers. Whether they work in a remote region or in an urban setting, their commitment to community members is unwavering. These workers, who are mostly women, offer us an inside look at the immense challenges they face every day.

APTN lumi premiere date: Oct. 16 (French)

APTN TV premiere date: Oct. 23 (French)

Laugh-out-loud Canadiana

Corner Gas – Seasons 1-3

One of Canada’s most popular sitcoms, Corner Gas takes place in the fictional town of Dog River, Sask., and follows the daily lives of the community’s oddball residents, including gas station owner Brent Leroy and coffee shop proprietor Lacey Burrows. APTN will air episodes daily this fall from Tuesday through to Friday.

APTN TV premiere date: Sept. 5 (English)

NEW SEASONS OF APTN FAN FAVOURITES

Explore the outdoors

Gespe’gewa’gi: The Last Land – Season 2*



APTN lumi: Aug. 28 (Mi’kmaq) and Aug. 29 (English)

APTN TV: Sept. 4 (Mi’kmaq) and Sept. 5 (English)

Michif Country – Season 3*

APTN lumi: Aug. 28 (Michif) and Aug. 29 (English)

APTN TV: Sept. 4 (Michif) and Sept. 5 (English)

Merchants of the Wild – Season 4*

APTN lumi: Aug. 28 (Mi’kmaq) and Sept. 26 (English)

APTN TV: Sept. 4 (Mi’kmaq) and Oct. 3 (English)

Meet Indigenous athletes, musicians and activists

Friday Night Thunder – Season 3

APTN TV: Sept. 8 (English)

APTN lumi: Sept. 9 (English)

Amplify – Season 2*

APTN lumi: Aug. 31 (Michif) and Oct. 6 (English)

APTN TV: Sept. 7 (Michif) and Oct. 13 (English)

7th Gen – Season 2*

APTN lumi: Oct. 2 (Cree) and Oct. 6 (English)

APTN TV: Oct. 9 (Cree) and Oct. 13 (English)

Experience the supernatural every Wednesday

Spirit Talker – Season 4*

APTN lumi: Oct. 18 (English)

APTN TV: Oct. 25 (English)

The Other Side – Season 9

APTN TV: Oct. 25 (English)

APTN lumi: Oct. 26 (English)

Ghost Hunters of the Grand River – Season 2

APTN TV: Oct. 25 (English)

APTN lumi: Oct. 26 (English)

*Indicates programs launching first on APTN lumi. APTN lumi has put together a collection of these returning favourites and more for viewers to catch up on prior to their television broadcast.

A full weekend of special NDTR programming

To welcome the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), APTN will offer 48 hours of special programming in honour of residential school Survivors, their families and their communities. This programming will air on APTN from 12 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2023, to 12 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2023. The lineup includes feature film The Grizzlies, documentaries Muffins for Granny and nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up, all six episodes of French-language series Pour toi, Flora and more. Also available on APTN lumi.

Find full details about the special NDTR programming at www.aptntv.ca/ndtr and the fall TV schedule at www.aptntv.ca/schedule.

