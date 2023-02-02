– Little Bird stars Darla Contois, Ellyn Jade, Joshua Odjick, Michelle Thrush, Eric Schweig, and Lisa Edelstein –

– The series’ creative team includes Jennifer Podemski, Hannah Moscovitch, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Zoe Hopkins, and Jeremy Podeswa –

– Fremantle are handling global distribution for the series –

– Little Bird is hailed by The Globe and Mail as one of “the most exciting television series coming in 2023” –

TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — Following a first look at the Canadian Media Producers Association Prime Time conference in Ottawa, Crave has released the trailer and key art for upcoming Crave and APTN original drama series, Little Bird.

Click here for the trailer.

From Crave, APTN, Rezolution Pictures, and OP Little Bird, and in partnership with global producer and distributor Fremantle, this six-part, one-hour limited series follows an Indigenous woman on a journey to find her birth family, and uncover the hidden truth of her past. The series is set to debut soon on Crave and APTN lumi.

Last December, The Globe and Mail included Little Bird on its list of “five of the most exciting, intriguing new series coming to small screens this year,” and predicts it “could be the breakout hit that Canadian television’s drama sector desperately needs.”

Little Bird explores universal themes of resilience in the face of trauma and loss. Removed from her home in Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan, Bezhig Little Bird is adopted into a Montréal Jewish family at the age of five, becoming Esther Rosenblum (Contois). Now in her 20s, Bezhig longs for the family she lost and is willing to sacrifice everything to find them. Her search lands her in the Canadian prairies, worlds apart from everything she knows. As she begins to track down her siblings, she unravels the mystery behind her adoption, and discovers that her apprehension was connected to a racist government policy now known as the Sixties Scoop. Bezhig’s sense of identity shatters and she is forced to reckon with who she is and who she wants to become.

Little Bird is a co-production from Bell Media’s Crave and APTN, produced by Rezolution Pictures and OP Little Bird with the participation of the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Manitoba Film and Music, the Rogers Cable Network Fund, the Bell Fund, and the COGECO Independent Production Fund. Additional training funding provided by Bell Media, the Indigenous Screen Office, REEL Canada and the Director’s Guild of Canada. Fremantle International is the distributor for the series. Led by an Indigenous creative team, Little Bird is developed by showrunner Jennifer Podemski as well as Rezolution Pictures and OP Little Bird, and created by Podemski and head writer Hannah Moscovitch. The series is executive produced by Christina Fon, Ernest Webb, Catherine Bainbridge, Linda Ludwick (Rezolution Pictures), Kim Todd, Nicholas Hirst (Original Pictures), Jeremy Podeswa, Jennifer Podemski, and Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christian Vesper and Dante Di Loreto (Fremantle). Producers are Tanya Brunel and Jessica Dunn (OP Little Bird), Claire MacKinnon and Philippe Chabot (Rezolution Pictures) and Lori Lozinski and Ellen Rutter.

