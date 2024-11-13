TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man., — APTN has unveiled its winter 2024-2025 programming slate, featuring an exciting mix of fresh new original series, returning fan favorites and special programming. This lineup will have audiences laughing out loud, cheering and celebrating the richness, creativity and resilience of Indigenous communities.

The comedy slate includes new and returning original series filled with sharp humour. For your weekly sweet dose of guilt-free, edgy, shameless, provocative, rip-roaring comedy, tune in to:

North of North

After a messy separation, a young Inuk mother embarks on a fresh start in her Arctic town, facing family, gossip and unexpected challenges.

This highly anticipated first-of-its-kind comedy series commissioned by APTN, CBC and Netflix, North of North is created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and produced alongside executive producer Miranda de Pencier.

World premiere on APTN: Jan. 7, 2025 (English) – first two episodes

Next day streaming on APTN lumi

Don’t Even

Set in 1998 Winnipeg, two best friends, Violet and Harley, navigate the ups and downs of adolescence, exploring relationships, new adventures and difficult choices. The series is co-produced by Pier 21 Films, Frantic Films Manitoba, and Sekowan Media, in association with Bell Media’s Crave and APTN and is created by Amber-Sekowan Daniels.

APTN premiere: Jan. 14, 2025 (English)

Next day streaming on APTN lumi

Acting Good (Season 3)

Paul Rabliauskas and his quirky community return for more small-town adventures in season 3 of Acting Good.

APTN premiere: March 18, 2025 (English)

Next day streaming on APTN lumi

SPECIAL PROGRAMMING

Kitāskwēw pihtikwahēw! (He shoots, he scores!) Hockey Night in Canada in Cree is back, and new this year: Hockey Night in Canada in Inuktitut! In March of 2019, APTN scored a milestone for Canadian television history when they broadcast the first-ever NHL game in Plains Cree in partnership with Sportsnet. In 2025, another milestone will be achieved when APTN, again in partnership with Sportsnet, broadcasts NHL games in Inuktitut.

A new season is set to premiere on APTN and APTN Languages in 2025. Details and schedules to come.



NEW PREMIERES

Water Worlds – Environmental documentary series narrated by Tantoo Cardinal

Streaming first on APTN lumi : Jan. 2, 2025 (English and Cree)

APTN premiere: Jan. 9, 2025 (English)

APTN Languages premiere date: Jan. 9, 2025 (Cree)



One Dish One Spoon – Cooking show starring Chef Tawnya Brant

APTN premiere: Jan. 7, 2025 (English)

Next day streaming on APTN lumi



Nunami Piqatigiit / Tundra Friends – Kids show with Susan Aglukark

APTN premiere: Jan. 12, 2025 (English)

APTN Languages premiere: Jan. 12, 2025 (Inuktitut)

Next day streaming on APTN lumi

RETURNING FAN FAVORITES

Ghost Hunters of the Grand River (Season 3) – Otherworldly documentary series

APTN premiere: Jan. 8, 2025 (English)

Next day streaming on APTN lumi



Sur Le Terrain/On the Front Line (Season 2) – Documentary

Streaming first on APTN lumi : Jan. 1, 2025 (Innu only)

APTN Languages premiere: Jan. 8, 2025 (Innu)

APTN premiere: Jan. 10, 2025 (French and English)

Next day streaming on APTN lumi (French and English)



La Brigade (Season 2) – Youth

APTN premiere: Jan. 11, 2025 (French)

Next day streaming on APTN lumi



Red Earth Uncovered (Season 5) – Documentary

Streaming first on APTN lumi : Jan. 1, 2025 (English)

APTN premiere: Jan. 8, 2025 (English)



Indigenous Art Adventures (Season 2) – Arts and crafts with Lance Cardinal

APTN lumi exclusive: Feb. 6, 2025 (English)

APTN and APTN Languages are both available nationally through basic channel packages. Please check your provider’s website for their channel lineup. Viewers can sign up for APTN lumi at www.watchaptnlumi.ca and find APTN’s full TV schedule at www.aptntv.ca/schedule.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories to Canadian households through basic channel packages via two distinct HD channels: APTN (English and French language programming) and APTN Languages (Indigenous language programming). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.



