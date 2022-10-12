TORONTO, Ont. — APTN, CBC and the Indigenous Screen Office (ISO) are excited to announce their support of three Indigenous scripted series that will soon be in pre-development through the CBC-APTN Early Stage Scripted Development Program in association with the ISO. The creative team for each series will have access to CBC and APTN executives, who will provide custom-tailored support for all three projects. This support aims to advance the stories of emerging Indigenous creators to the next stage of development and, ultimately, into production.

The selected projects for 2022-2023 are:

The Break (Drama)

Producers: Lisa Jackson, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Katherena Vermette

Production company: Door Number 3 Productions

Province: Manitoba

Rez in the City (Comedy)

Producer: Gail Maurice

Production company: Assini Productions

Province: Ontario

Misty Dior (Drama)

Executive Producer: Jessica Matten

Production company: 7 Forward Entertainment Ltd.

Province: Alberta

The Early Stage Scripted Development Program provides training and support for Indigenous creators who are at a stage in their careers where they are ready to launch a major scripted series production. The program will see each team work with the broadcasters to develop a series bible, deepen character and story arcs, nurture broadcaster relationships, build a team, pitch their project, prepare their budget and more.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with nearly 10 million Canadian households. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Indigenous Screen Office

The Indigenous Screen Office is an independent national advocacy and funding organization serving First Nations, Inuit and Métis creators of screen content in Canada. The ISO’s mandate is to foster and support narrative sovereignty and cultural revitalization by increasing Indigenous storytelling on screens and promoting Indigenous values and participation across the sector.