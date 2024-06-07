



Toronto (Tkaronto), Ont. — The CBC-APTN Early Stage Scripted Development Program for Indigenous Creators in association with the ISO is returning for a third year. This program will create a unique opportunity for up to three emerging creators with projects still in the pre-development phase to work closely with CBC and APTN executives to help move their projects into development and ultimately into the production phase. Applications open Thursday, June 6 and close on Wednesday, July 10.

“The ISO is pleased to be announcing this program for the third year in a row. By connecting emerging producers to television executives, we aim to increase the number of meaningful stories that reach the audiences of CBC, APTN and beyond,” said Kerry Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of the Indigenous Screen Office.

The Early Stage Scripted Development Program in partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada and APTN will contribute to the work of their Memorandum of Understanding, which works to increase awareness and connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people through the creation of Indigenous content and storytelling.

“For Indigenous creators and storytellers, the return of the CBC-APTN Early Stage Scripted Development Program signifies a special opportunity to share their work on a broader scale. By shepherding new projects from pre-development to production, we’re amplifying Indigenous voices and narratives for viewers across Canada,” remarked Adam Garnet Jones, APTN’s director of TV content and special events.

Application guidelines can be found on the ISO’s website. Funding will be distributed based on project needs, to a maximum of $30,000. An initial review for eligibility will be conducted by the ISO Program Manager. The deadline to apply to the CBC-APTN Early Stage Scripted Development Program for Indigenous Creators is Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 5pm PST.

“We are honoured to once again collaborate with our partners at the ISO and APTN on this important program, which continues to provide Indigenous creators with support and connections to help them bring their stories to life on screen,” said Lea Marin, Director of Development, Drama, CBC.

The Early Stage Scripted Development Program will run from August 2024 to the end of March 2025 and will provide custom-tailored training and support in areas such as:

Development of bible, character/story arcs, and scripts;

Building broadcaster relationships;

Industry standards and practices re: development;

Building a team;

Pitching the project;

Budgeting;

Broadcast requirements.

Questions are encouraged prior to submission or the application closing date and may be directed at any time to [email protected].

