TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man., – APTN is calling on dedicated and skilled individuals to join its board of directors and contribute to the transformative journey of the world’s first national Indigenous broadcaster.

APTN continues to enhance its role in the media landscape with innovative programming and is seeking passionate leaders eager to guide, shape, and influence its future. Board members will play a critical role in steering the direction, particularly as APTN expands its offerings through two exciting channels: APTN (featuring English and French programming) and APTN Languages (dedicated to Indigenous language programming).

Why Join APTN’s Board of Directors?

Lead the Charge : Be at the forefront of APTN’s mission to protect and revitalize Indigenous languages while enriching content for all audiences across Turtle Island.

Shape the Future : Help steer APTN through its new chapter, ensuring the programming continues to celebrate Indigenous cultures, inspire future generations, and honor the wisdom of our Elders.

Make a Difference : Your leadership and vision will directly impact the network’s ability to share authentic Indigenous stories and perspectives, fostering greater understanding and appreciation of Indigenous heritage.

Apply now and be a part of the exciting transformation at APTN

Five positions are available, one for each regional quadrant except for the southwest, which has two.

Submission deadline October 18.

For more information and to apply, please visit https://www.aptn.ca/boardofdirectors/

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories to Canadian households through basic channel packages via two distinct HD channels: APTN (English and French language programming) and APTN Languages (Indigenous language programming). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

