TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — In a joint investigation, APTN Investigates and CBC’s The Fifth Estate are speaking with industry leaders and Canadian families, farmers and food producers to understand the reasons behind soaring food prices.

In March 2022, APTN and CBC/Radio-Canada signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the creation of more Indigenous content. The agreement emphasizes the need for the broadcasters to work more closely on Indigenous productions and news and information programming. Both organizations continue to work together towards a model for reconciliation in which Indigenous Peoples are accurately reflected and represented in the media.

In this special collaborative investigation, the two news teams examine what is behind the high cost of food in Canada. Recent data reveals a concerning trend, with a growing number of Canadians struggling to access affordable and nutritious food. The consequences of this shift are even more severe for vulnerable populations, especially in the North, where high food prices have been normalized, often without question, despite federal food subsidies meant to address the problem.

APTN Investigates Episode: “Food for Profit”

APTN Investigates’ Brittany Guyot visits families and experts in the North to understand the real reason behind soaring food prices, and what needs to happen next to protect food security in the North.

“As investigative journalists, we are dedicated to uncovering the root causes of food insecurity and its impact on Canadians, particularly those living in the North,” said Guyot. “Our collaboration shines a light on the systemic issues contributing to this crisis, empowering communities and policymakers to enact meaningful change for a more equitable and nourished future.”

The Fifth Estate Episode: “Who’s minding the store?”

The Fifth Estate’s Steven D’Souza investigates what’s driving sky-high food prices in partnership with APTN Investigates. Grocery CEOs are called before parliament as Canadians grapple with looming food insecurity, but curiously absent are the heads of food stores in the North.

“Accountability, transparency and diligence are the foundation of both CBC and APTN’s flagship investigative programs,” said Brodie Fenlon, General Manager & Editor in Chief, CBC News. “The combined grit and resources of the teams have expanded the reach of our investigations into one of the most pressing issues in Canada today—food insecurity. With each team bringing unparalleled access and expertise, this joint investigation elevates important Indigenous perspectives in our storytelling to better serve and inform audiences.”

CBC News’ The Fifth Estate: “Who’s minding the store?” will be available Friday, February 23 on CBC Gem and CBC TV at 9 p.m. (9:30 p.m. NT).

APTN Investigates: “Food for Profit” airs Friday, February 23 on APTN. Check your local listings for specific showtimes.

For more information and a behind-the-scenes look from the executive producers, visit aptnnews.ca/foodforprofit and cbc.ca/fifth.

– 30 –

About APTN Investigates

APTN Investigates is the first Indigenous investigative news program in Canada. Produced by award-winning journalists, APTN Investigates offers hard-hitting investigative reports that expose injustices and uncover the truth for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. Catch the ground-breaking program every Friday on APTN!

About The Fifth Estate

CBC News’ award-winning investigative series, The Fifth Estate, features compelling in-depth stories and fast-reaction investigations of ongoing events through unparalleled storytelling, production values and journalistic skill.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with nearly 10 million Canadian households. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

