TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — CBC and APTN today announced that the highly anticipated new comedy series North of North (8×30) will premiere in Canada on CBC Gem, CBC TV and APTN on Tuesday, January 7 with the first two episodes back-to-back, followed by weekly episodes. New episodes will be available to stream in Canada weekly on Tuesdays on CBC Gem starting at 9 a.m. ET, followed by broadcast on CBC TV at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) local time and 9 p.m. ET on APTN. After its world premiere in Canada, North of North will then launch globally on Netflix in the Spring of 2025.

Filmed in Iqaluit, Nunavut, North of North is created, executive produced and written by Inuk writer and producer Stacey Aglok MacDonald (Qanurli, The Grizzlies) and Inuk filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (Angry Inuk, The Grizzlies). The series stars Inuk actor Anna Lambe (True Detective, Trickster, The Grizzlies) as lead character Siaja, a young Inuk woman who dreams of reinventing herself in her tiny Arctic community of Ice Cove, a town where everybody knows your business. After a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage, Siaja finds herself navigating the unpredictable, and often hilarious, highs and lows that come with relationships, motherhood, a new job, and finding your way.

North of North also stars Maika Harper, Keira Belle Cooper, Kelly William, Braeden Clarke, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jay Ryan, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching and Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds.

An APTN, CBC and Netflix original series, North of North is produced by Red Marrow Media and Northwood Entertainment. The series is created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald (Qanurli, The Grizzlies) and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (Angry Inuk, The Grizzlies) of Red Marrow Media and produced alongside executive producer Miranda de Pencier (Anne with an E, Beginners, The Grizzlies) of Northwood Entertainment. Anya Adams (Yellowjackets, Ginny & Georgia), Susan Coyne (Mozart in the Jungle, Daisy Jones & The Six) and Garry Campbell (The Kids in the Hall, Less Than Kind) also executive produced. For APTN, Adam Garnet Jones is Director of TV Content and Special Events, and Danelle Granger is Executive in charge of Development and Scripted Production. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports; Trish Williams is Executive Director, Scripted Content; Sandra Picheca is Director of Current Production, Comedy; and Mélanie Lê Phan is Executive in Charge of Production. For Netflix Danielle Woodrow, Director, Content – Canada and Tara Woodbury, Director, Content – Canada.

About Red Marrow Media

Red Marrow Media is an Indigenous-owned production company based in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Co-founded by Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and Stacey Aglok MacDonald, Red Marrow is genre-promiscuous. We like surprising perspectives, twisted humour with heart, and breaking generational curses in order to be a little less fucked up. We love to entertain, but we also want to connect and involve audiences in larger conversations.



About Northwood Entertainment

Founded by Miranda de Pencier, Northwood Entertainment is an independent film and television production company with a mission to create a thriving home for creators with singular voices to reach broad audiences. de Pencier’s producing credits include Beginners, Thanks For Sharing and Anne with an E. de Pencier made her feature film directorial debut with The Grizzlies, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and for which she was awarded the Director’s Guild of Canada Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Feature Film.



About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories to Canadian households through basic channel packages via two distinct HD channels: APTN (English and French language programming) and APTN Languages (Indigenous language programming). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.



About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.



About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services with over 283 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

