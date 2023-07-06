In solidarity with media outlets across Turtle Island, APTN has decided to cease all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram. This decision follows Meta’s recent announcement that they will stop access to news on both social media platforms in Canada over the Online News Act – Bill C-18 that passed last month.

