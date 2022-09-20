In honour of the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), APTN and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) have come together to produce a one-hour commemorative gathering at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa on September 30. The live broadcast of this special gathering will take place from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET.

Please join APTN and NCTR for this special commemoration and for an opportunity to conduct in-person interviews with spokespeople from APTN and NCTR.

Event:

Media availability with APTN and NCTR as part of Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation commemorative gathering on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Location:

LeBreton Flats Park

1 Vimy Place Pvt, Ottawa ON

Program:

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET

Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Commemorative Gathering

Opportunity to capture photos, b-roll and audio

2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET

Media access to spokespeople (at the media tent)

Access to APTN and NCTR spokespeople for in-person interviews and/or media scrums.

Speakers:

To coordinate interviews with APTN:

Monika Ille, chief executive officer

Mike Omelus, executive director of content and strategy

Adam Garnet Jones, director of TV content and special events

Contact:

Joëlle Saltel

Manager of Communications, APTN

(431) 557-9909

[email protected]

To coordinate interviews with NCTR and survivors*:

Stephanie Scott, executive director, NCTR

The Hounorable Murray Sinclair, NCTR Special Advisor/Elder-in-Residence

Eugene Arcand, Survivor

Contact:

Laura Neidhart

Senior Strategist, Emdash

(613) 293-2446

[email protected]

*Interviews must be coordinated in advance. Please refer to the media contact list that follows. Interviews with government officials will need to be coordinated with their respective media representatives.

NOTE : Media interested in attending the event must RSVP here by September 26, 2022. Click here for more information about Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Passes and accreditation must be picked up at the media tent between 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (see map attached). Limited parking available on site. Alternative parking arrangements will be required because of various road closures. Please click here to open a PDF of the site map.

– 30 –

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with over 10 million Canadian subscribers. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

About NCTR

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is the permanent home for all statements, documents and other materials gathered by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission during their multi-year investigation into Canada’s residential school system. The Centre is housed at the University of Manitoba.

Media Contact for APTN:

Cali Timmins

Senior Consultant, Media Profile

(647) 206-5787

[email protected]

Joëlle Saltel (will be onsite Sept. 30)

Manager of Communications, APTN

(431) 557-9909

[email protected]