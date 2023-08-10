TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — APTN and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will unite once again on September 30 at 1 p.m. ET to co-host Remembering the Children, a commemorative gathering in honour of the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The 90-minute multilingual commemoration will be broadcast live across the country from Parliament Hill, on the unceded, unsurrendered territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin Nation.

This event seeks to honour Survivors, pay tribute to the children who never made it home from residential schools, and deliver a safe and nurturing environment for reconciliation and healing. This year’s gathering will encompass sacred ceremonies, powerful reflections from esteemed Elders and Survivors and moving performances by First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists.

The live broadcast will be made available to all Canadian broadcasters to ensure that audiences across the country can tune in and join us on the collective journey towards reconciliation. More information and a full list of participating broadcasters will be shared in the coming weeks.

Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation would not be possible without the support of the Government of Canada.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with nearly 10 million Canadian households. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

About NCTR

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) was founded to preserve the memory and legacy of Canada’s Residential School System. It is the permanent home for all statements, documents and other materials gathered by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission during their multi-year investigation into Canada’s residential school system. Housed at The University of Manitoba, The Centre provides access to documents and other materials collected for families, survivors, educators, researchers and the general public.

