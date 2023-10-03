TREATY 1 TERRITORY, WINNIPEG, Man. — APTN’s award-winning investigative news program, APTN Investigates, aims to uncover the truth behind the unexplained disappearance of two Mohawk fishermen on the Bay of Quinte eight years ago. Police ruled that their deaths were accidental, but the families believe the two young men were killed.

In a special two-part series entitled Secrets of the Bay, Kenneth Jackson sets out to discover what really happened to Tyler Maracle and Matthew Fairman in this mysterious case riddled with secrets and rumours. According to Ontario Provincial Police investigative records, the two men went spear fishing at 1:30 a.m. on April 26, 2015. At 3:09 a.m., their cell phones stopped communicating with the cell tower.

“After meeting with Tyler and Matthew’s family members, and with other community members, there are obvious gaps in the story as to what happened on the night of April 26, 2015,” explains APTN Investigates producer Cullen Crozier. “Based on the information we’ve gathered, and from the interviews we’ve conducted with people close to the case, it is obvious that the details in the police investigation and coroner’s report aren’t adding up.”

Secrets of the Bay airs Friday, October 6 and Friday, October 13 on APTN, launching the new season of APTN Investigates. For more information, visit aptnnews.ca/ourstories/secretsofthebay.

About APTN Investigates

APTN Investigates is the first Indigenous investigative news program in Canada. Produced by award-winning journalists, APTN Investigates offers hard-hitting investigative reports that expose injustices and uncover the truth for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. Catch the ground-breaking program every Friday on APTN!

About the Reporter

Kenneth Jackson has been with APTN since 2011 and in that time has won numerous awards for his investigative stories, including the 2020 Michener Award for public service journalism.

About APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages with nearly 10 million Canadian households. APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service, APTN lumi.

